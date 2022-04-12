Earn a $300 Cash Back Welcome Offer


Last Updated Apr 12, 2022 by P. Griffiths
Apply Now
on American Express's secure site
Rates and Fees | Terms Apply

If you have good to excellent credit and are looking for a card that makes it easy to rack up cash back then look no further. With an incredible cash back rate on groceries, streaming services and gas, a huge welcome bonus offer, and a generous intro APR on purchases, it is easy to see why the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express (a CardCritics advertiser) is so popular.

$300 Welcome Bonus

To start, you can earn $300 back after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card within the first 6 months. That is an extra 10% back on the first $3,000 you spend on top of the other great cash back you are also earning. All the cash back you earn is received in the form of statement credits.

Earn 1% – 6% Cash Back

As for ongoing rewards, you will earn a massive 6% back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%), 6% back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, and 3% back at U.S. gas stations and on transit (this includes taxis, rideshares, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more). All of your other eligible purchases will earn you 1% back.

Generous Introductory Purchase APR

Those seeking a 0% intro APR will be happy to hear that the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express allows you to pay 0% intro APR for 12 months. After the introductory rate the 14.24%-24.24% Variable APR will apply.

Annual Fee Waived Your First Year

If you are not sure about taking on a card with an annual fee, let us put you at ease. First off, there is an introductory annual fee of $0 meaning you will not pay the $95 fee your first year. Second, you only need to spend $30.44 a week on groceries to cover the cost of the $95 annual fee with your cashback earnings. The 6% you earn on that incredibly low weekly amount nets you $95 in cash back a year, basically canceling out the fee. That still leaves another $265 in cash back you can earn at the 6% rate if you max out that $6,000 spending cap (you’ll keep earning 1% after the cap is hit). Add in what you’ll earn with the other 6% and 3% categories and it makes it an even easier decision. At the end of the day, it is important to understand that when it comes to credit cards the only way to really take your earning potential to the next level is to choose a card with an annual fee. If your spending habits line up with the benefits it makes the decision a lot easier. If you are still not convinced that a card with an annual fee is right for you, then check out the ‘Other Cash Back Options’ section below.

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Apply Now
on American Express’ secure site
Cash Rewards
1% – 6% 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%).

6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions.

3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more).

1% Cash Back on other purchases.
Recommended Credit Score
Good – Excellent
670 – 850*
Annual Fee
$0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Welcome Bonus
Earn $300 back after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
Purchase APR
0% intro APR for 12 months, then 14.24%-24.24% Variable

Rates and Fees|Terms Apply

Other Cash Back Options With $0 Annual Fees

We think the benefits that the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express offers warrants the annual fee, but if that fee is a dealbreaker or you are more interested in a flat rate cash back card then one of these options may be a better fit for you.

Unlimited 2% Back

Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card

Apply Now
on Wells Fargo’s secure site
Recommended Credit Score
Excellent/Good
Rates and Fees
Show Card Details +

Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card

This card from Wells Fargo is an exciting option that also has a $0 annual fee. You will earn an unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases which means there are no activation requirements for special categories or monthly caps to worry about. Earning 2% rewards on all of your purchases is tough to beat making it a stand out option for anyone looking for a low maintenance cash rewards card that will allow you to accumulate cash rewards really quickly. There is also a sign-up bonus worth $200 in cash rewards that can be earned by spending at least $1,000 in the first three months after you are approved. It also offers a 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, then 15.24%-25.24% Variable APR.

Choose Your Bonus Category

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Apply Now
on Bank of America®’s secure site
Recommended Credit Score
Excellent/Good
Show Card Details +

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

With the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card you get to decide which category you’ll earn 3% back in each month. You can select from gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores, or home improvement/furnishings while also earning 2% back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. The bonus cash back earned in these combined categories (your choice, grocery and wholesale clubs) is capped at $2,500 in purchases each quarter. You’ll earn 1% after that cap is hit and on all of your other purchases. To sweeten the deal, you’ll also earn a $200 online cash back rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases on your card within the first 90 days of your account opening. New cardmembers will also benefit from a 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends a 14.24% – 24.24% Variable APR will apply. That is a huge list of perks for a card with no annual fee.

Excellent Flat Rate Option Plus Bonus Categories

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Apply Now
on Chase’s secure site
Recommended Credit Score
Good – Excellent
Show Card Details +

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® card charges no annal fee and offers a straightforward way to earn cash back while also providing some really enticing bonus categories that will allow you to earn even more. You will earn an unlimited 1.5% cash back on purchases, 5% on travel purchased through Chase, 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year and 3% back on dining at restaurants and at drugstores. There is also a unique welcome bonus worth up to $300 in cash rewards. You will earn an extra 1.5% on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year). That means you will earn a total of 6.5% on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 4.5% on dining and drugstores, and 3% on all other purchases your first year (up to the maximum noted). It is easy to see how your cash back rewards will add up incredibly quickly, especially your first year.

As you can see, it is a great time to be in the market for a new cash back credit card. Issuers are really stepping up their game and offering incredible perks to win your business. If you have good to excellent credit in the 670 – 850* range and have not recently applied for a new credit card then you should definitely apply for one of these stand out options today.


Editorial Note: Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.
*CardCritics references a FICO® 8 score, which is one of many different types of credit scores. A financial institution may use a different score when evaluating your application.

Related Articles