$300 Welcome Bonus

Cash Back
Earn a massive 6% back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%), 6% back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, and 3% back at U.S. gas stations and on transit. All other eligible purchases will earn you 1% back.
Critics’ Overview
If you are looking for a well-rounded card that makes it easy to rack up cash back while saving on interest look no further. With incredible cash back rates on groceries, streaming services, gas and transit expenses, it’s easy to see why the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express (a CardCritics advertiser) is so popular. There is an impressive cash back welcome offer and even though the annual fee may seem steep ($95) you will not have to pay it your first year of card membership. Plus if you spend at least $30.44 on groceries a week your cash back earned will surpass the cost of the annual fee. Read our in-depth Critical Analysis to learn more.
Card Details From Issuer
- Earn a $300 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
- Buy Now, Pay Later: Enjoy $0 intro plan fees when you use Plan It® to split up large purchases into monthly installments. Pay $0 plan fees on plans created during the first 12 months after account opening. Plans created after that will have a monthly plan fee up to 1.33% of each purchase amount moved into a plan based on the plan duration, the APR that would otherwise apply to the purchase, and other factors.
- Low intro APR: 0% for 12 months on purchases from the date of account opening, then a variable rate, 14.24% to 24.24%
- 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%).
- 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions.
- 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/ramerican-express-blue-cash-preferredeshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more).
- 1% Cash Back on other purchases.
- Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit.
- Terms Apply.
