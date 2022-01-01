Earn a

$200 Rewards Bonus

Simply spend $1,000 in purchases within the first 3 months
APPLY NOW
On Wells Fargo's secure site
Rates and Fees

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Cash Back

You will earn an unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases. You don’t have to worry about any caps, categories or activating your rewards since you’ll automatically earn 2% on all of your purchases.

Purchase & Balance Transfer APR

New card members will also benefit from 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, then 15.24%-25.24% Variable APR will apply.

Annual Fee

$0

Recommended Credit Score

Excellent/Good (670 – 850*)
Show Card Details +
Apply »

Our Critics’ Choice Credit Cards

Featured Cards From Our Partners for April, 2022

Incredible Rate on Groceries & Gas

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

View Details »
Choose Your 3% Category

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

View Details »