Earn a
$200 Rewards Bonus
Simply spend $1,000 in purchases within the first 3 months
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Cash Back
You will earn an unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases. You don’t have to worry about any caps, categories or activating your rewards since you’ll automatically earn 2% on all of your purchases.
Purchase & Balance Transfer APR
New card members will also benefit from 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, then 15.24%-25.24% Variable APR will apply.
Recommended Credit Score
Excellent/Good (670 – 850*)
Critics’ Overview
If you are looking for a flat-rate cash rewards card that also offers a long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers then this card is a great option. You will pay no annual fee, can earn an intro bonus and protect your cell phone from damage or theft. Read our in-depth Critical Analysis to learn more.
Purchase & Balance Transfer APR
0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, then 15.24%-25.24% Variable APR
Recommended Credit Score
Excellent/Good (670 – 850*)
Cash Rewards Bonus
Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months
Card Details From Issuer
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases
- 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, then a 15.24% to 25.24% variable APR; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5
- $0 annual fee
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open
- Enjoy a premium collection of benefits at a selection of the world’s most intriguing and prestigious hotel properties with Visa Signature Concierge
- Get up to $600 protection on your cell phone (subject to $25 deductible) against covered damage or theft when you pay your monthly cellular telephone bill with your Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
- Select “Apply Now” to learn more about the product features, terms and conditions
Apply Now
On Wells Fargo's Secure site
Our Critics’ Choice Credit Cards
Featured Cards From Our Partners for April, 2022
Editorial Note: Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.
*CardCritics references a FICO® 8 score, which is one of many different types of credit scores. A financial institution may use a different score when evaluating your application.