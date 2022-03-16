The Fed just raised interest rates which means it is a crucial time to lock in a long 0% intro APR. Seeking out a low APR card that also offers cash back rewards makes even more sense. The good news is that credit card issuers are offering extremely long intro APRs, cash back bonuses and stellar ongoing rewards in order to stand out from their competitors and win your business. If you have good to excellent credit (usually considered a score of 670 – 850*) and have not applied for a new credit card recently then one of the cards from our partners below is sure to be a fantastic choice. With many additional interest rate hikes forecasted throughout the remainder of 2022 the time is right to apply.

Critics’ Choice Recommended Credit Score Excellent/Good Rates and Fees Excellent/Good X Advertiser Disclosure Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card Critics’ Overview If you are looking for a flat-rate cash rewards card that also offers a long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers then this card is a great option. You will pay no annual fee, can earn an intro bonus and protect your cell phone from damage or theft. Read our in-depth Critical Analysis to learn more. Intro Bonus Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months Purchase & Balance Transfer APR 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, then 14.99%-24.99% (Variable) Recommended Credit Score Excellent/Good (670 – 850*) Annual Fee $0 Card Details From Issuer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months

Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases

0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, then a 14.99% to 24.99% variable APR; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5

$0 annual fee

No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open

Enjoy a premium collection of benefits at a selection of the world’s most intriguing and prestigious hotel properties with Visa Signature Concierge

Get up to $600 protection on your cell phone (subject to $25 deductible) against covered damage or theft when you pay your monthly cellular telephone bill with your Wells Fargo Active Cash SM Card

Great For Groceries & Gas Recommended Credit Score Good – Excellent Rates and Fees | Terms Apply Good – Excellent X Advertiser Disclosure Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Critics’ Overview If you are looking for a well-rounded card that makes it easy to rack up cash back while saving on interest look no further. With incredible cash back rates on groceries, streaming services, gas and transit expenses, it’s easy to see why the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express (a CardCritics advertiser) is so popular. There is an impressive cash back welcome offer and even though the annual fee may seem steep ($95) you will not have to pay it your first year of card membership. Plus if you spend at least $30.44 on groceries a week your cash back earned will surpass the cost of the annual fee. Read our in-depth Critical Analysis to learn more. Intro Bonus Earn $300 back after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months. Purchase APR 0% intro APR for 12 months, then 13.99%-23.99% Variable Recommended Credit Score Good – Excellent (670 – 850*) Annual Fee $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $95. Card Details From Issuer Earn a $300 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.

$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.

Buy Now, Pay Later: Enjoy $0 intro plan fees when you use Plan It® to split up large purchases into monthly installments. Pay $0 plan fees on plans created during the first 12 months after account opening. Plans created after that will have a monthly plan fee up to 1.33% of each purchase amount moved into a plan based on the plan duration, the APR that would otherwise apply to the purchase, and other factors.

Low intro APR: 0% for 12 months on purchases from the date of account opening, then a variable rate, 13.99% to 23.99%

6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%).

6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions.

3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more).

1% Cash Back on other purchases.

Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit.

Flexible Cash Back Recommended Credit Score Excellent/Good Excellent/Good X Advertiser Disclosure Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Critics’ Overview The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is a top contender in the field of cash back cards without annual fees. With an easy to achieve intro bonus, fantastic ongoing cash back rewards and very generous intro-APR periods for purchases and balance transfers, it checks all the important boxes. Read our in-depth Critical Analysis to learn more. Intro Bonus $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening Purchase & Balance Transfer APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends a 13.99% - 23.99% Variable APR will apply. Recommended Credit Score Excellent/Good (670 – 850*) Annual Fee $0 Card Details From Issuer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.

Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice, automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases) and unlimited 1% on all other purchases.

If you’re a Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25% – 75% more cash back on every purchase. That means you could earn up to 5.25% cash back on purchases in your choice category.

No annual fee and no expiration on rewards.

0% Introductory APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends, 13.99% – 23.99% Variable APR will apply. A 3% fee (min $10) applies to all balance transfers.

Contactless Cards – The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.

This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center.

Amazing Bonus Recommended Credit Score Excellent/Good Rates and Fees Excellent/Good X Advertiser Disclosure Discover it® Cash Back Critics’ Overview This card is a cash back powerhouse with a unique opportunity to earn an unlimited cash back bonus at the end of year one. It offers a generous intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, impressive ongoing rewards and has no annual fee. Read our in-depth Critical Analysis to learn more. Intro Bonus Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. Purchase & Balance Transfer APR 0% Intro APR on purchases and on balance transfers for 15 months, then 11.99% - 22.99% Variable APR Recommended Credit Score Excellent/Good (670 – 850*) Annual Fee $0 Card Details From Issuer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.

Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.

Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – automatically.

Redeem cash back in any amount, any time. Rewards never expire.

Use your rewards at Amazon.com checkout.

No annual fee.

Discover is accepted nationwide by 99% of the places that take credit cards.

Flat Rate Plus Extras Recommended Credit Score Good – Excellent Good – Excellent X Advertiser Disclosure Chase Freedom Unlimited® Critics’ Overview The Chase Freedom Unlimited® card offers a generous and unlimited base rate of 1.5% cash back on all of your purchases while also providing an even higher rate on travel purchased through Chase, dining at restaurants and purchases at drugstores. You will earn an additional 1.5% back on all purchases for your first year (up to $20,000) which equates to up to $300 more in cash back year one. You can also save money on interest with a lengthy intro APR on purchases and balance transfers. Read our in-depth Critical Analysis to learn more. Intro Bonus Earn an extra 1.5% on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) - worth up to $300 cash back. That's 6.5% on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 4.5% on dining and drugstores, and 3% on all other purchases. Purchase & Balance Transfer APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months, then 14.99% - 23.74% Variable Recommended Credit Score Good – Excellent (670- 850*) Annual Fee $0 Card Details From Issuer INTRO OFFER: Earn an additional 1.5% cash back on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) – worth up to $300 cash back!

Enjoy 6.5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 4.5% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 3% on all other purchases (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year).

After your first year or $20,000 spent, enjoy 5% cash back on Chase travel purchased through Ultimate Rewards®, 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1.5% cash back on all other purchases.

No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!

Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 14.99% – 23.74%.

No annual fee – You won’t have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card

Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, real-time alerts, and more.

Generous Intro APR on Purchases Recommended Credit Score Good – Excellent Rates and Fees | Terms Apply Good – Excellent X Advertiser Disclosure Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Critics’ Overview If an annual fee is a deal breaker for you then the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express (a CardCritics advertiser) is a fantastic choice for your cash back needs. This card offers a good balance of ongoing rewards, a lucrative welcome offer and a generous intro APR period on purchases. Round that out with other perks and the card member benefits that American Express is well known for and you have yourself an excellent cash back card. Read our in-depth Critical Analysis to learn more. Intro Bonus Earn $200 back after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months. Purchase APR 0% intro APR on purchases for 15 months, then 13.99%-23.99% Variable Recommended Credit Score Good – Excellent (670 – 850*) Annual Fee $0 Card Details From Issuer Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.

Buy Now, Pay Later: Enjoy $0 intro plan fees when you use Plan It® to split up large purchases into monthly installments. Pay $0 plan fees on plans created during the first 15 months after account opening. Plans created after that will have a monthly plan fee up to 1.33% of each purchase amount moved into a plan based on the plan duration, the APR that would otherwise apply to the purchase, and other factors.

Low intro APR: 0% for 15 months on purchases from the date of account opening, then a variable rate, 13.99% to 23.99%.

3% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%).

2% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations and at select U.S. department stores.

1% Cash Back on other purchases.

Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be easily redeemed for statement credits.

No annual fee.

Great For Balance Transfers Recommended Credit Score Excellent/Good Rates and Fees Excellent/Good X Advertiser Disclosure Discover it® Balance Transfer Critics’ Overview This card offers a rare combination of excellent cash back benefits and a very generous intro APR on balance transfers. Discover also matches all of the cash back you have earned at the end of your first year and charges no annual fee. Intro Bonus Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. Purchase APR 0% Intro APR on purchases for 6 months, then 11.99% - 22.99% Variable APR Balance Transfer APR 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 18 months, then 11.99% - 22.99% Variable APR Recommended Credit Score Excellent/Good (670 – 850*) Annual Fee $0 Card Details From Issuer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.

Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – automatically.

Redeem cash back any amount, any time. Rewards never expire.

Get your free Credit Scorecard with your FICO® Credit Score, number of recent inquiries and more.

No annual fee.

Discover is accepted nationwide by 99% of the places that take credit cards.

