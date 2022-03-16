Advertiser Disclosure

Best 0% APR Cards With Cash Back

Let's find the best card for you.

Last Updated March 16, 2022

The Fed just raised interest rates which means it is a crucial time to lock in a long 0% intro APR. Seeking out a low APR card that also offers cash back rewards makes even more sense. The good news is that credit card issuers are offering extremely long intro APRs, cash back bonuses and stellar ongoing rewards in order to stand out from their competitors and win your business. If you have good to excellent credit (usually considered a score of 670 – 850*) and have not applied for a new credit card recently then one of the cards from our partners below is sure to be a fantastic choice. With many additional interest rate hikes forecasted throughout the remainder of 2022 the time is right to apply.

Critics’ Choice
Apply Now
on Wells Fargo's secure site
Recommended Credit Score
Excellent/Good
Rates and Fees
if you are looking for straightforward cash back

Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card

  • Earn a sign up bonus worth $200 in cash rewards by spending at least $1,000 in the first three months after you are approved.

  • Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases which means there are no activation requirements for special categories or monthly caps to worry about.

  • New card members will also benefit from 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, then 14.99%-24.99% (Variable).

  • $0 Annual Fee

Apply Now
on Wells Fargo's secure site
Show Card Details +
Recommended Credit Score
Excellent/Good
Rates and Fees
Show Card Details +
Great For Groceries & Gas
Apply Now
on American Express' secure site
Recommended Credit Score
Good – Excellent
Rates and Fees|Terms Apply
if you are looking for the highest rate on groceries

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

  • Earn a $300 welcome bonus after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card within the first 6 months.

  • Earn a massive 6% back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%), 6% back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, and 3% back at U.S. gas stations and on transit. All of your other eligible purchases will earn you 1% back.

  • New card members will also benefit from 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, then 13.99%-23.99% Variable.

  • The $95 annual fee is waived the first year, plus if you spend at least $30.44 on groceries a week your cash back earned will surpass the cost of the annual fee.

Apply Now
on American Express' secure site
Show Card Details +
Recommended Credit Score
Good – Excellent
Rates and Fees|Terms Apply
Show Card Details +
Flexible Cash Back
Apply Now
on Bank of America®'s secure site
Recommended Credit Score
Excellent/Good
If you want to have control over your cash back categories

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

  • Earn a $200 online cash back rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases on your card within the first 90 days of your account opening.

  • You decide which category you’ll earn 3% back in each month while also earning 2% back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. The bonus cash back earned in these combined categories (your choice, grocery and wholesale clubs) is capped at $2,500 in purchases each quarter. You’ll earn 1% after that cap is hit and on all of your other purchases.

  • New card members will also benefit from 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends a 13.99% - 23.99% Variable APR will apply.

  • $0 Annual Fee

Apply Now
on Bank of America®'s secure site
Show Card Details +
Recommended Credit Score
Excellent/Good
Show Card Details +
Amazing Bonus
Apply Now
on Discover's secure site
Recommended Credit Score
Excellent/Good
Rates and Fees
If you are looking for a big time bonus your first year

Discover it® Cash Back

  • Unlimited cash back match bonus: All of the cash back you’ve earned in your first year is matched. There are no minimums or hoops to jump through to earn this bonus.

  • Earn 5% back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants and gas stations (up to $1,500 in combined purchases each quarter you activate, then you earn 1%) and 1% back on all of your other purchases.

  • New card members will also benefit from 0% Intro APR on purchases and on balance transfers for 15 months, then 11.99% - 22.99% Variable APR.

  • $0 Annual Fee

Apply Now
on Discover's secure site
Show Card Details +
Recommended Credit Score
Excellent/Good
Rates and Fees
Show Card Details +
Flat Rate Plus Extras
Apply Now
on Chase's secure site
Recommended Credit Score
Good – Excellent
If you are looking for a flat rate card that also has bonus categories

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

  • There is a unique welcome bonus worth up to $300 in cash rewards. Earn an extra 1.5% on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year). That means you will earn a total of 6.5% on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 4.5% on dining and drugstores, and 3% on all other purchases your first year (up to the maximum noted).

  • Earn an unlimited 1.5% cash back on purchases, 5% on travel purchased through Chase, 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year and 3% back on dining at restaurants and at drugstores.

  • New card members will also benefit from 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months, then 14.99% - 23.74% Variable

  • $0 Annual Fee

Apply Now
on Chase's secure site
Show Card Details +
Recommended Credit Score
Good – Excellent
Show Card Details +
Generous Intro APR on Purchases
Apply Now
on American Express' secure site
Recommended Credit Score
Good – Excellent
Rates and Fees|Terms Apply
if you are looking for a $0 annual fee card great for everyday spending

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

  • Earn a $200 welcome bonus after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card within the first 6 months.

  • If the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express caught your eye above but you are turned off by an annual fee then the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express is likely a great option for you.

  • Earn 3% back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%), 2% back at U.S. gas stations and at select U.S. department stores, and 1% back on all of your other eligible purchases.

  • New card members will also benefit from 0% intro APR on purchases for the first 15 months, followed by a 13.99%-23.99% Variable APR.

  • $0 Annual Fee

Apply Now
on American Express' secure site
Show Card Details +
Recommended Credit Score
Good – Excellent
Rates and Fees|Terms Apply
Show Card Details +
Great For Balance Transfers
Apply Now
on Discover's secure site
Recommended Credit Score
Excellent/Good
Rates and Fees
If you are looking for a big time bonus your first year

Discover it® Balance Transfer

  • Unlimited cash back match bonus: All of the cash back you’ve earned in your first year is matched. There are no minimums or hoops to jump through to earn this bonus.

  • Earn 5% back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants and gas stations (up to $1,500 in combined purchases each quarter you activate, then you earn 1%) and 1% back on all of your other purchases.

  • New card members will also benefit from 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 18 months and 0% Intro APR on purchases for 6 months, both followed by a 11.99% - 22.99% Variable APR.

  • $0 Annual Fee

Apply Now
on Discover's secure site
Show Card Details +
Recommended Credit Score
Excellent/Good
Rates and Fees
Show Card Details +

<b>Editorial Note:</b> Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.<br> *CardCritics references a FICO® 8 score, which is one of many different types of credit scores. A financial institution may use a different score when evaluating your application.


