Best $200 Cash Back Bonus Cards

Competition in the cash back credit card space is heating up and card issuers are offering incredible perks to consumers with good to excellent credit in order to win your business. Our top-rated cash back cards that do not charge an annual fee are all offering amazing ongoing rewards, sign-up bonuses and long intro APR periods.

Critics’ Choice Winner

Our Critics’ Choice winner for Flexible Cash Back is the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card.

Up to 3% Cash Rewards

With the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card you get to decide which category you’ll earn 3% back in each month while also earning 2% back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. The bonus cash back earned in these combined categories (your choice, grocery and wholesale clubs) is capped at $2,500 in purchases each quarter. You’ll earn 1% after that cap is hit and on all of your other purchases. Choice categories can be easily updated through the Bank of America® mobile app each month for future purchases and include gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores or home improvement/furnishings.

$200 Cash Rewards Bonus

To sweeten the deal, you’ll also earn a $200 online cash back rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases on your card within the first 90 days of your account opening. That’s an additional 20% back on your first $1,000 spent!

Generous Introductory APR

You’ll also be able to save money with a 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends a 14.24% - 24.24% Variable APR will apply. There is a 3% balance transfer fee (with a $10 minimum), but that fee is likely much lower than the interest you are paying on another card. The ongoing 14.24% - 24.24% Variable APR will apply after that intro period is over so it’s good to make a budget and pay that balance down within 15 billing cycles if possible.

Increase Your Cash Back by 25% – 75%

Bank of America® Preferred Rewards program members can accelerate their cash back earnings by 25% to 75%. Your eligibility for this program is based on your Bank of America® and Merrill combined balances. If you qualify for that highest tier, then the 3% choice category could go up to 5.25% and the 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs could go up to 3.5% (still for the first $2,500 in combined purchases) and the 1% for all other purchases could go up to 1.75%.

670 – 850* Cash Rewards 3% cash back in the category of your choice and 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases.



1% cash back on all other purchases.



If you’re a Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25% – 75% more cash back on every purchase. 1% – 3% Welcome Bonus $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening

Critics' Overview The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is a top contender in the field of cash back cards without annual fees. With an easy to achieve intro bonus, fantastic ongoing cash back rewards and very generous intro-APR periods for purchases and balance transfers, it checks all the important boxes.

Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice, automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases) and unlimited 1% on all other purchases.

If you’re a Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25% – 75% more cash back on every purchase. That means you could earn up to 5.25% cash back on purchases in your choice category.

No annual fee and no expiration on rewards.

0% Introductory APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends, 14.24% – 24.24% Variable APR will apply. A 3% fee (min $10) applies to all balance transfers.

Contactless Cards – The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.

Other Cash Back Options

If you are in the market for a flexible cash back card without an annual fee then the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is tough to beat. Since it is always good to compare your top options, we have rounded up some other compelling cash back cards with $200 bonuses that may appeal to you as well.

Unlimited 2% Cash Back Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Apply Now on Wells Fargo’s secure site Recommended Credit Score Excellent/Good Rates and Fees Show Card Details + Excellent/Good X Advertiser Disclosure Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Critics’ Overview If you are looking for a flat-rate cash rewards card that also offers a long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers then this card is a great option. You will pay no annual fee, can earn an intro bonus and protect your cell phone from damage or theft. Read our in-depth Critical Analysis to learn more. Purchase APR 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening, then 15.24%-25.24% Variable APR Balance Transfer APR 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers, then 15.24%-25.24% Variable APR Recommended Credit Score Excellent/Good (670 – 850*) Annual Fee $0 Card Details From Issuer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months

Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases

0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, then a 15.24% to 25.24% variable APR; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5

$0 annual fee

No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open

Enjoy a premium collection of benefits at a selection of the world’s most intriguing and prestigious hotel properties with Visa Signature Concierge

Get up to $600 protection on your cell phone (subject to $25 deductible) against covered damage or theft when you pay your monthly cellular telephone bill with your Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card This card from Wells Fargo is an exciting option that also has a $0 annual fee. You will earn an unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases which means there are no activation requirements for special categories or monthly caps to worry about. Earning 2% rewards on all of your purchases is tough to beat making it a stand out option for anyone looking for a low maintenance cash rewards card that will allow you to accumulate cash rewards really quickly. There is also a sign-up bonus worth $200 in cash rewards that can be earned by spending at least $1,000 in the first three months after you are approved. It also offers a 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, then 15.24%-25.24% Variable APR.

Great for Groceries & Gas Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Apply Now on American Express’ secure site Recommended Credit Score Good – Excellent Rates and Fees Show Card Details + Good – Excellent X Advertiser Disclosure Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Critics’ Overview If an annual fee is a deal breaker for you then the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express (a CardCritics advertiser) is a fantastic choice for your cash back needs. This card offers a good balance of ongoing rewards, a lucrative welcome offer and a generous intro APR period on purchases. Round that out with other perks and the card member benefits that American Express is well known for and you have yourself an excellent cash back card. Read our in-depth Critical Analysis to learn more. Purchase APR 0% intro APR on purchases for 15 months, then 14.24%-24.24% Variable Balance Transfer APR No Balance Transfer Option Recommended Credit Score Good – Excellent (670 – 850*) Annual Fee $0 Card Details From Issuer Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.

Buy Now, Pay Later: Enjoy $0 intro plan fees when you use Plan It® to split up large purchases into monthly installments. Pay $0 plan fees on plans created during the first 15 months after account opening. Plans created after that will have a monthly plan fee up to 1.33% of each purchase amount moved into a plan based on the plan duration, the APR that would otherwise apply to the purchase, and other factors.

Low intro APR: 0% for 15 months on purchases from the date of account opening, then a variable rate, 14.24% to 24.24%.

3% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%).

2% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations.

1% Cash Back on other purchases.

Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be easily redeemed for statement credits.

No annual fee.

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express is a great choice for consumers who spend regularly on groceries and gas. You will earn 3% back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%), 2% back at U.S. gas stations and at select U.S. department stores, and 1% back on all of your other eligible purchases. You can also earn a $200 welcome bonus after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card within the first 6 months. As a new card holder, you’ll also get a 0% intro APR on purchases for the first 15 months, followed by a 14.24%-24.24% Variable APR. The savings can add up quickly when you aren’t paying interest for over a year and earning cash back at the same time.

Low Maintenance Cash Back Citi Custom Cash℠ Card
Recommended Credit Score Excellent, Good
Critics' Overview This extremely flexible cash back card makes it easy to rack up big-time rewards. You will earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle (up to the first $500 spent). The great thing is that you don't have to choose your bonus category ahead of time because your earn adjusts automatically based on your spending. You will earn 1% on all other purchases, have a chance to earn a significant cash back intro bonus and save money with a generous intro APR period on both purchases and balance transfers.
Purchase & Balance Transfer APR 0% intro APR for 15 months on Purchases and Balance Transfers, then 14.24% – 24.24% (Variable)
Recommended Credit Score Excellent, Good (670 – 850*)
Annual Fee $0
Card Details From Issuer Earn $200 in cash back after you spend $750 on purchases in the first 3 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
0% Intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 15 months. After that, the variable APR will be 14.24% – 24.24%, based on your creditworthiness.
Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter. Also, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
No rotating bonus categories to sign up for – as your spending changes each billing cycle, your earn adjusts automatically when you spend in any of the eligible categories.
No Annual Fee
Citi will only issue one Citi Custom Cash℠ Card account per person.

0% Intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 15 months. After that, the variable APR will be 14.24% – 24.24%, based on your creditworthiness.

Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter. Also, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.

No rotating bonus categories to sign up for – as your spending changes each billing cycle, your earn adjusts automatically when you spend in any of the eligible categories.

No Annual Fee

Citi Custom Cash℠ Card This cash back option from Citi makes it easy to rack up rewards without having to jump through any hoops to choose or activate your bonus categories. You will earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle (up to the first $500 spent). The great thing is that you don’t have to choose your bonus category ahead of time because your earn adjusts automatically based on your spending. Eligible spending categories include restaurants, gas stations, grocery stores, select travel, select transit, select streaming services, drugstores, home improvement stores, fitness clubs and live entertainment. You will earn 1% on all other purchases, and can earn $200 in cash back after you spend $750 on purchases in the first 3 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back. Adding to its appeal, this card does not charge an annual fee.

As you can see, it is a great time to be in the market for a new cash back credit card. Issuers are really stepping up their game and offering incredible perks to win your business. If you have good to excellent credit in the 670 – 850* range and have not recently applied for a new credit card then you should definitely apply for one of these stand out options today.

Editorial Note: Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

*CardCritics references a FICO® 8 score, which is one of many different types of credit scores. A financial institution may use a different score when evaluating your application.