2% Cash Rewards Plus a Bonus

Wells Fargo really disrupted the cash back credit card space when they released their Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card. It is hard to compete with what this card has to offer and we have broken down all of the details below.

Unlimited 2% Cash Rewards

The Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card offers unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases. Other cards that offer higher percentages only do so on certain categories (groceries or gas, for instance) and usually limit how much you can earn in those categories. With the Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card you don’t have to worry about any caps, categories or activating your rewards since you’ll automatically earn 2% on all of your purchases. This 2% rate is tough to beat and makes this no annual fee card a stand out option for anyone with good to excellent credit that is looking for a low-maintenance cash rewards card that will allow you to accumulate cash rewards really quickly.

$200 Cash Rewards Bonus

There is also a sign-up bonus worth $200 in cash rewards that can be earned by spending at least $1,000 in the first three months after you are approved. This means you are getting another 20% back on the first $1,000 you spend.

Generous Introductory APR

Those seeking a 0% intro APR will be happy to hear that the Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card allows you to pay 0% interest for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After the introductory rate the 15.24%-25.24% Variable APR will apply. There is an introductory balance transfer fee (3% for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5%; min: $5) but if you are paying interest on your other card(s) the fee is likely much lower than the interest charges you are accruing each month.

Additional Benefits

Another unique perk offered is cell phone protection. Simply use your Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card to pay your cellular telephone bill and you can get up to $600 of protection on your cell phone (subject to $25 deductible) against covered damage or theft. This will help give you peace of mind that your cell phone is protected while saving you money by not needing to pay out of pocket for the protection through another provider.

Other Cash Back Options

We think the Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card is tough to beat but we have rounded up some other options from our partners that may appeal to those who tend to spend more in specific categories.

Choose Your Bonus Category Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Apply Now on Bank of America®’s secure site Recommended Credit Score Excellent/Good Show Card Details + Excellent/Good X Advertiser Disclosure Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Critics’ Overview The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is a top contender in the field of cash back cards without annual fees. With an easy to achieve intro bonus, fantastic ongoing cash back rewards and very generous intro-APR periods for purchases and balance transfers, it checks all the important boxes. Read our in-depth Critical Analysis to learn more. Purchase APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, then 13.99% – 23.99% Variable APR Balance Transfer APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days, then 13.99% – 23.99% Variable APR Recommended Credit Score Excellent/Good (670 – 850*) Annual Fee $0 Card Details From Issuer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.

Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice, automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases) and unlimited 1% on all other purchases.

If you’re a Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25% – 75% more cash back on every purchase. That means you could earn up to 5.25% cash back on purchases in your choice category.

No annual fee and no expiration on rewards.

0% Introductory APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends, 13.99% – 23.99% Variable APR will apply. A 3% fee (min $10) applies to all balance transfers.

Contactless Cards – The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card With the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card you get to decide which category you’ll earn 3% back in each month. You can select from gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores, or home improvement/furnishings while also earning 2% back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. The bonus cash back earned in these combined categories (your choice, grocery and wholesale clubs) is capped at $2,500 in purchases each quarter. You’ll earn 1% after that cap is hit and on all of your other purchases. To sweeten the deal, you’ll also earn a $200 online cash back rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases on your card within the first 90 days of your account opening. That’s an additional 20% back on your first $1,000 spent! That is a huge list of perks for a card with no annual fee.

Excellent Flat Rate Option Plus Bonus Categories Chase Freedom Unlimited® Apply Now on Chase’s secure site Recommended Credit Score Good – Excellent Show Card Details + Good – Excellent X Advertiser Disclosure Chase Freedom Unlimited® Critics’ Overview The Chase Freedom Unlimited® card offers a generous and unlimited base rate of 1.5% cash back on all of your purchases while also providing an even higher rate on travel purchased through Chase, dining at restaurants and purchases at drugstores. You will earn an additional 1.5% back on all purchases for your first year (up to $20,000) which equates to up to $300 more in cash back year one. You can also save money on interest with a lengthy intro APR on purchases and balance transfers. Read our in-depth Critical Analysis to learn more. Purchase & Balance Transfer APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months, then 14.99% – 23.74% Variable Recommended Credit Score Good – Excellent (670- 850*) Annual Fee $0 Card Details From Issuer INTRO OFFER: Earn an additional 1.5% cash back on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) – worth up to $300 cash back!

Enjoy 6.5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 4.5% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 3% on all other purchases (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year).

After your first year or $20,000 spent, enjoy 5% cash back on Chase travel purchased through Ultimate Rewards®, 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1.5% cash back on all other purchases.

No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!

Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 14.99% – 23.74%.

No annual fee – You won’t have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card

Chase Freedom Unlimited® The Chase Freedom Unlimited® card is not new to the scene but has really stepped up its offering in terms of rewards. It charges no annal fee and offers a straightforward way to earn cash back while also providing some really enticing bonus categories that will allow you to earn even more. You will earn an unlimited 1.5% cash back on purchases, 5% on travel purchased through Chase, 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year and 3% back on dining at restaurants and at drugstores. There is also a unique welcome bonus worth up to $300 in cash rewards. You will earn an extra 1.5% on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year). That means you will earn a total of 6.5% on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 4.5% on dining and drugstores, and 3% on all other purchases your first year (up to the maximum noted). It is easy to see how your cash back rewards will add up incredibly quickly, especially your first year.

Earn Big On Groceries Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Apply Now on American Express’ secure site Recommended Credit Score Good – Excellent Rates and Fees | Terms Apply Show Card Details + Good – Excellent X Advertiser Disclosure Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Critics’ Overview If you are looking for a well-rounded card that makes it easy to rack up cash back while saving on interest look no further. With incredible cash back rates on groceries, streaming services, gas and transit expenses, it’s easy to see why the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express (a CardCritics advertiser) is so popular. There is an impressive cash back welcome offer and even though the annual fee may seem steep ($95) you will not have to pay it your first year of card membership. Plus if you spend at least $30.44 on groceries a week your cash back earned will surpass the cost of the annual fee. Read our in-depth Critical Analysis to learn more. Purchase APR 0% intro APR for 12 months, then 14.24%-24.24% Variable Balance Transfer APR N/A Recommended Credit Score Good – Excellent (670 – 850*) Annual Fee $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $95. Card Details From Issuer Earn a $300 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.

$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.

Buy Now, Pay Later: Enjoy $0 intro plan fees when you use Plan It® to split up large purchases into monthly installments. Pay $0 plan fees on plans created during the first 12 months after account opening. Plans created after that will have a monthly plan fee up to 1.33% of each purchase amount moved into a plan based on the plan duration, the APR that would otherwise apply to the purchase, and other factors.

Low intro APR: 0% for 12 months on purchases from the date of account opening, then a variable rate, 14.24% to 24.24%

6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%).

6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions.

3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more).

1% Cash Back on other purchases.

Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit.

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express It is important to understand that when it comes to credit cards the only way to really take your earning potential to the next level is to choose a card with an annual fee. The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express (a CardCritics advertiser) is an excellent example since the ongoing perks and rewards quickly justify the $95 annual fee which is waived the first year. You will earn a massive 6% back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%), 6% back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, and 3% back at U.S. gas stations and on transit. You will earn 1% back on all of your other eligible purchases. To sweeten the deal, you can earn a $300 welcome bonus after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card within the first 6 months. If an annual fee is a deal-breaker check out its sister card Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express.

As you can see, it is a great time to be in the market for a new cash back credit card. Issuers are really stepping up their game and offering incredible perks to win your business. If you have good to excellent credit in the 670 – 850* range and have not recently applied for a new credit card then you should definitely apply for one of these stand out options today.

Editorial Note: Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

*CardCritics references a FICO® 8 score, which is one of many different types of credit scores. A financial institution may use a different score when evaluating your application.